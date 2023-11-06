TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Jaswinder Dhanoa (Dhanoa).

FSRA alleges that Dhanoa contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) by giving false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages in Ontario contrary to subsection 43(2) of the Act, by receiving fees directly or indirectly outside of the brokerage contrary to subsection 4(1) of the Act, and by causing a brokerage to contravene subsections 48 of Ontario Regulation 188/08 contrary to section 3 of Ontario Regulation 187/08.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $140,000 on Dhanoa.

Dhanoa has requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA)

T: 437-225-8551

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario