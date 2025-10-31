TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulator of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Hardeep Minhas (Minhas).

FSRA alleges that Minhas contravened the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8 and its regulations by paying a rebate to a person applying for insurance as an incentive to purchase an insurance product, contrary to paragraph (v) of subsection 7 (1) of the Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices rule.

FSRA is proposing to impose an administrative penalty in the amount of $3,000 against Minhas.

Minhas has requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

