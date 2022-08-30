TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Daniel George Gordon and Gordon Wealth Management Limited.

FSRA alleges that Daniel George Gordon used coercion or undue influence to secure insurance business, contrary to section 17(a) of Ontario Regulation 347/04; directly or indirectly furnished false, misleading or incomplete information to FSRA, contrary to section 447(2)(a) of the Insurance Act; and failed to maintain E&O insurance or a suitable financial guarantee, contrary to section 13 of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA also alleges that Gordon Wealth Management Limited used coercion or undue influence to secure insurance business, contrary to section 17(a) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $133,500 on Daniel George Gordon and in the total amount of $150,000 on Gordon Wealth Management Limited.

Daniel George Gordon and Gordon Wealth Management Limited requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

For media inquiries:

Alex Kvaskov, Communications Officer, Public Affairs

Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA)

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario