TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Andrew White (White).

FSRA alleges that White contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) and its regulations as follows:

By dealing in mortgages without a licence, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act.

By carrying on business as an unlicensed mortgage lender, contrary to section 4(2) of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to impose two (2) administrative penalties in the total amount of $25,000 against White.

White has requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

