TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Aman Maharaj.

FSRA alleges that Aman Maharaj is not suitable for licensing as contemplated under sections 4(1)(a), (c), and (i) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 on the basis that Maharaj's past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that he will not conduct insurance business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty, and that he has made a material misstatement or omissions on his licensing applications, contrary to sections 8(b) and (d) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 and section 447(2)(a) of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to issue an insurance agent licence to Aman Maharaj.

Aman Maharaj may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

