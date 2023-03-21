TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued compliance orders and imposed administrative penalties on Sobenna Green (Green) in the amount of $50,000, Jermaine Scott (Scott) in the amount of $20,000 and Pinyatas Lounge Inc. (Pinyatas) in the amount of $20,000.

Green contravened the Insurance Act (Act) as follows:

by acting as an agent without being licensed contrary to subsection 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 347/04;

by charging unstipulated fees contrary to subsection 1(8) of Ontario Regulation 7/00;

by making false or misleading statements or representations to an insurer contrary to paragraph 447(2)(a.1) of the Act; and

by furnishing false, misleading or incomplete information to FSRA contrary to paragraph 447(2)(a) of the Act

Scott contravened the Act as follows:

by acting as an agent without being licensed contrary to subsection 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 347/04;

by charging unstipulated fees contrary to subsection 1(8) of Ontario Regulation 7/00; and

by making false or misleading statements or representations to an insurer contrary to paragraph 447(2)(a.1) of the Act.

Pinyatas contravened the Act by charging unstipulated fees, contrary to subsection 1(8) of Ontario Regulation 7/00.

Green, Scott and Pinyatas did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

Read FSRA's Order for Sobenna Green here.

Read FSRA's Order to Jermaine Scott here.

Read FSRA's Order for Pinyatas Lounge Inc. here.

Read the Notice of Proposal here.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario