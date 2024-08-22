TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order against Xylem Canada Company (Xylem).

Xylem contravened the Pension Benefits Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.8, and its regulations, by failing to submit regulatory filings for 2022 and 2023 relating to the Xylem Canada Company Pension Plan, Registration Number 0231761, and the Pension Plan for Union Employees of the Former Ontario Malleable Iron Facility of Xylem Canada Company, Registration Number 0322214.

FSRA issued this Order as Xylem did not request a hearing before the Financial Service Tribunal or contest FSRA's decision.

