TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued a compliance order and imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $10,000 on Mohammad Islam also known as Islam Mohammad.

Mohammad Islam contravened section 2(3) of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, for dealing in mortgages without a mortgage broker or mortgage agent licence.

FSRA issued this order as Mohammad Islam did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

Read FSRA's Order here.

Read the Notice of Proposal here.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario