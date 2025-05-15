News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
May 15, 2025, 11:36 ET
TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $15,000 and a compliance order to cease and desist administering mortgages in Ontario on Razer Capital Corporation (Razer Capital).
Razer Capital contravened section 5(2) of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 by carrying on the business of administering mortgages without a licence.
Razer Capital did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.
