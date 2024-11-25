TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $5,000 against Sumit Pal Singh ("Singh") and imposed conditions on the renewal of Singh's mortgage agent licence.

Singh contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (the "Act") and its regulations by:

Dealing in mortgages for remuneration, without acting on behalf of his brokerage, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act. Receiving remuneration from a person other than his brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal ("Tribunal") dated September 9, 2024.

