TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty of $100,000 and a compliance order on Ulrich Fabrice Avognon (Avognon).

Avognon sought payment for goods or services related to a claim under an insurance contract that were either not provided to a claimant or were provided in a substantially deficient manner contrary to section 6(1) of the Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices Rule and the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended.

FSRA issued this order as Avognon withdrew his Request for Hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

