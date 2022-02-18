TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing an administrative penalty in the amount of $52,000 on Muhammad Bajwa.

Muhammad Bajwa engaged in unlicensed insurance activity, contrary to section 392.2(6) of the Insurance Act and section 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 347/04. Muhammad Bajwa also represented himself to the public as an insurance agent without a licence, contrary to section 401 of the Insurance Act.

Muhammad Bajwa did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's Notice of Proposal.

Read FSRA's Order here

Read the Notice of Proposal here

