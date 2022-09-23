TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing an administrative penalty in the amount of $10,000 on Elvira Montoya.

Elvira Montoya circulated documents which contained false licensing numbers and depicted her corporation's services as that of a mortgage brokerage without being licensed under the Act, contrary to section 11 of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Elvira Montoya.

Read FSRA's Order here.

Read the Minutes of Settlement here.

Read the Notice of Proposal here.

