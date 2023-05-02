TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario has imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $30,000 against Daniel Conrado (Conrado).

Conrado acted as an insurance agent without a license, contrary to section 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 under the Insurance Act.

Conrado did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

