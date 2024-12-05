TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed six administrative penalties in the total amount of $30,000 on Samuel Dawson (Dawson).

Dawson gave false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages in Ontario on six separate occasions, contrary to section 43(2) of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c. 29, as amended.

FSRA issued an Order as Dawson withdrew his Request for Hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:



Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario