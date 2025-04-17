News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Apr 17, 2025, 09:51 ET
TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed five (5) administrative penalties in the total amount of $30,000 on Ismail Ayyoub (Ayyoub).
Ayyoub contravened section 3 of Ontario Regulation 187/08 by:
a. Failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that 5 mortgages he presented to borrowers were suitable for them causing his brokerage to contravene subsection 24(1) Ontario Regulation 188/08;
b. Failing to disclose material risks relating to the mortgages causing his brokerage to contravene subsection 25(1) of Ontario Regulation 188/08; and
c. Failing to disclose conflicts of interest relating to the mortgages causing his brokerage to contravene subsection 27(1) of Ontario Regulation 188/08.
Ayyoub did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.
