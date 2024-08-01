TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed a compliance order and two administrative penalties in the total amount of $5,000 against Millicent Prince ("Prince").

Prince was previously licensed as a mortgage agent under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (the "Act"). Prince contravened the Act and its regulations as follows:



a. By dealing in mortgages without a mortgage broker or a mortgage agent licence, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act; and

b. Using the title of "mortgage agent" while not licensed as a mortgage agent, contrary to section 11(5) of the Act.

FSRA issued these orders as a result of a settlement with Prince.

