TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $20,500 on Rebecca Thien Kim Nguyendo (Nguyendo).

Nguyendo contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c. 29, as amended (the Act) and its regulations as follows:

By doing or omitting to do things that might reasonably be expected to result in her brokerage contravening the Act and its regulations, contrary to section 3 of O.Reg. 178/08.

Facilitating unlicensed activities, contrary to section 3.1 of O.Reg. 187/08.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Nguyendo.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario