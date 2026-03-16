News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Mar 16, 2026, 10:44 ET
TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $20,500 on Rebecca Thien Kim Nguyendo (Nguyendo).
Nguyendo contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c. 29, as amended (the Act) and its regulations as follows:
- By doing or omitting to do things that might reasonably be expected to result in her brokerage contravening the Act and its regulations, contrary to section 3 of O.Reg. 178/08.
- Facilitating unlicensed activities, contrary to section 3.1 of O.Reg. 187/08.
FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Nguyendo.
Learn more:
Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.
For media inquiries:
Lilian Kim
Sr. Media Relations Officer
Financial Services Regulatory Authority
(416) 617-8513
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
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