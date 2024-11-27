News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Nov 27, 2024, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order imposing administrative penalties in the total amount of $52,000 against Jaswinder Dhanoa (Dhanoa).
Dhanoa submitted false documents to a lender, received fees outside of her brokerage, and failed to maintain mortgage transaction records for the brokerage contrary to the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its Regulations.
FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Dhanoa.
Learn more:
Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.
For media inquiries:
Russ Courtney
Senior Manager of Media Relations
Financial Services Regulatory Authority
C: 437-225-8551
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Share this article