TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order imposing administrative penalties in the total amount of $52,000 against Jaswinder Dhanoa (Dhanoa).

Dhanoa submitted false documents to a lender, received fees outside of her brokerage, and failed to maintain mortgage transaction records for the brokerage contrary to the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its Regulations.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Dhanoa.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario