Nov 13, 2024, 12:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA has issued an order to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $23,425 against James Hooker (Hooker).
Hooker was previously licensed as a mortgage agent under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act). Hooker contravened the Act and its regulations as follows:
a.
By dealing in mortgages for remuneration, without acting on behalf of a brokerage, contrary to subsection 2(3) of the Act.
b.
By receiving renumeration from a person other than the brokerage he was authorized to deal in mortgages by, contrary to subsection 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.
c.
By providing false or misleading information to FSRA, contrary to subsections 45 (1) and 45(2) of the Act.
FSRA issued this Order as a result of a settlement with Hooker.
Learn more:
Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.
