QUEBEC, April 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) wanted to express its solidarity with and support of the teachers of the Kativik School Board, represented by the Association des employés du Nord québécois (AENQ-CSQ), who are on legal strike all day today with their education staff colleagues from the CSQ.

"I salute the courage and determination of the teachers and all the CSQ staff from the Kativik School Board, who rallied to defend their rights and are on strike today. We know their needs are great and they lack services. After all its rhetoric, the government must put its words into action by taking practical steps for staff and students. Teachers are out on the street trying to get results. The government will not only have to listen to them, but also walk its talk," said Josée Scalabrini, President of the FSE-CSQ.

The AENQ-CSQ is calling for the addition of many services for students, improved living conditions for staff, as well as tangible measures to attract and retain staff. Like the residents of the communities, the employees suffer the repercussions of the chronic housing shortage and live under sometimes very difficult conditions.

Profile

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) is composed of 34 unions representing more than 65,000 teachers in school service centres and school boards across Quebec. Its membership includes teachers from all sectors, including pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational and general adult education. It is affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and negotiates in collaboration with the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT), which represents the 8,000 teachers in Quebec's English school boards. Together, they represent 73,000 teachers.

SOURCE Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (CSQ)

For further information: Source: Sylvie Lemieux, Press Officer, FSE-CSQ, 418 563-7193, [email protected]

Related Links

www.lafse.org/

