FSD Pharma Launches Online Ordering System for Medicinal Cannabis Fulfillment

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) ("FSD" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its online ordering system for the direct fulfillment of medicinal cannabis orders. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc. ("FV Pharma"), clients with a prescription from a medical practitioner or a registration number with Health Canada can now place an order online for dried cannabis on FVPharma.com.

"The launch of a functional online ordering portal to fulfill prescriptions for medicinal cannabis is a very important milestone for FSD Pharma. Since receipt of our Sale for Medical Purposes license earlier in June, we are now open for registration online to a wider client base and we are pleased that patients have already begun to use our user friendly website," said Raza Bokhari, MD, FSD Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

"I want to personally congratulate the FSD Pharma team in helping the company advance into this important phase; we still have many more successful chapters to write together," concluded Dr. Bokhari.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is focused on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome, and on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis. The Company is licensed to cultivate cannabis in approximately 25,000 square feet.

FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017 and its full Sale for Medical Purposes license on June 21, 2019. FV Pharma intends to cover all aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development. For additional information on the company, please visit www.fsdpharma.com.

For further information: Zeeshan Saeed, President and Founder, FSD Pharma Inc., zeeshan@fsdpharma.com, (416) 854-8884; Investor Relations, IR@fsdpharma.com, www.fsdpharma.com Or LHA Investor Relations, Miriam Weber Miller, MMiller@lhai.com, (212) 838-3777