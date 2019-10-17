FSD Pharma Announces Temporary Change in OTCQB Ticker Symbol to FSDDD

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDD) (FRA: 0K9) ("FSD" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Class B Shares are trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol FSDDD for 20 business days, effective as of October 16, 2019. On November 13, 2019, the OTCQB symbol will revert to FSDDF.

The temporary change is protocol for exchange stocks that undergo structural events, such as the 1:201 share consolidation announced by FSD Pharma on October 11, 2019 to advance the Company's strategic plan to increase visibility among U.S. investors and list on a major U.S. exchange.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is focused on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome, and on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis. The Company is licensed to cultivate cannabis in approximately 25,000 square feet of its facility.

FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017 and its full Sale for Medical Purposes license on June 21, 2019. FV Pharma intends to cover all aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

For further information: Zeeshan Saeed, President and Founder, FSD Pharma Inc., zeeshan@fsdpharma.com, (416) 854-8884; Investor Relations: IR@fsdpharma.com, www.fsdpharma.com Or LHA Investor Relations: Miriam Weber Miller, MMiller@lhai.com, (212) 838-3777