FSD Pharma and Solarvest Enhance Commitment to CBD Research Project

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) ("FSD Pharma") and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSX-V: SVS) ("Solarvest") (collectively, the "Parties"), are pleased to announce that, further to their press release of May 7, 2019, the Parties have agreed to amendments to the Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (the "Research Agreement") designed to accelerate progress of the research project that Solarvest is carrying out (the "CBD Research Project"). Under the amended Research Agreement, FSD Pharma has agreed to issue additional class B subordinate voting shares ("FSD Shares") to Solarvest, which will enable Solarvest to fund the CBD Research Project. In addition, Solarvest has appointed Dr. Edward J. Brennan, Jr., M.D., FACS ("Dr. Brennan"), currently the President of FSD Pharma's BioSciences Division, to the board of directors of Solarvest.

The CBD Research Project involves Solarvest utilizing its algae expression platform to modify algae for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids ("Project Cannabinoids"). The Solarvest project is progressing on track and has made progress towards this objective. Since this is a cost-intensive project, and, to enable Solarvest to accelerate the pace of the research, FSD Pharma has issued an additional 225,371 FSD Shares to Solarvest.

The Parties have also mutually agreed that Solarvest would benefit from the additional oversight of Dr. Brennan, who brings with him over 25 years of experience in leadership roles at major pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations and has a proven track record in drug development.

FSD Pharma may realize substantial benefits if the CBD Research Project is successful, as Solarvest is required to grant FSD Pharma an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize prescription drugs that can treat diseases affecting the central nervous system, and Solarvest will additionally provide FSD Pharma with a royalty fee on the sale or licensing of certain products derived from the Project Cannabinoids.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

Through its acquisition of Prismic Pharmaceuticals in Q2 2019, FSD Pharma is also making an effort to help address the opioid crisis by developing opioid-sparing prescription drugs utilizing the micronized formulations of palmitolylethonalamide (PEA). The Company intends to initiate Phase 1 first-in-human safety and tolerability trials for its lead candidate, PP 101 micro-PEA during 1Q20.

FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under Canada's Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017, and its full Sale for Medical Purposes license on June 21, 2019. The Company is licensed to cultivate cannabis in approximately 25,000 square feet of its facility in Cobourg, Ontario.

About Solarvest

Solarvest is an algae technology company that owns numerous key patents. Solarvest's organic Omega-3 patent application has been filed and is pending in Europe, UK, USA, Canada, Japan, India, China, S. Korea, Hong Kong and Australia. Its patent pending process produces the world's first organic DHA & Omega-3. Solarvest has been working with a contract manufacturer has achieved commercial yields and is poised to supply the global Omega-3 market. The Solarvest system grows the algae under closely controlled conditions ensuring that the health products are produced without the environmental contaminants found in our oceans. In addition, organic certification provides our customers the assurance that the products are GMO free, sustainable and produced without chemicals. Since they are algae based the products are suitable for vegetarian and vegan diets. Solarvest's FDA licensed organic Omega-3 products offer the consumer a healthy and sustainable product choice.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

