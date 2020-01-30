Frost & Sullivan Webinar to Shine Light on the 2020 Global Economic Outlook

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our experts, Jan E. Kristiansen , senior partner; Craig Parker , research director; and Neha Anna Thomas , senior economist, for our upcoming webinar, 2020 Global Economic Outlook , on February 5 at 9 A.M. EST . The webinar will provide decision-makers in-depth insight that can be leveraged to learn more about the implications of major economic events to fine-tune near-term plans based on regional and country growth figures and to better prepare for key regional risks and growth opportunities.

To register for the complimentary webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3yh

"Global growth prospects have made noticeable upward movement in recent weeks following the finalization of a Phase 1 US-China trade deal, coupled with Brexit set to take place by January 31, 2020, without any further delays," said Thomas. "Nonetheless, pressure will remain from prolonged trade wars that are disrupting global supply chains."

Regional insights you don't want to miss:

Asia: China's growth slowdown will continue into 2020, while notable recovery is expected for India in fiscal 2020-21, supported by corporate tax cuts and other stimulus measures. Further interest rate cuts are expected in both countries in 2020.



Americas: Companies from Mexico and Canada have the ability to tap into export opportunities to the US, as exporting from China to the US becomes costlier with additional tariffs; Canada and Mexico also enjoy free trade advantages from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Europe: Germany and Italy are expected to remain under pressure from trade conflicts, given the export dependency of their economies. The UK and the EU will begin to work out details of their future trading relationship in the next few months, with free trade conditions to remain unchanged during the transition period in 2020.

