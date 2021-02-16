Frost & Sullivan Unveils the Future of User Interfaces Shaping New Consumer Experiences

"The need for adoption of new user interface (UI) technologies to alleviate challenges posed by the global pandemic is immediate but constrained by infrastructure issues such as a lack of 5G networks and capable devices," said Murali Krishnan, Visionary Innovation Group Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "For futuristic UIs to become ubiquitous, security and privacy will be critical. Organizations must prioritize cybersecurity, business continuity plans, and risk assessments. Further, the transition to the fifth generation of wireless technology will be critical to the success of UI devices. Its ability to connect 1 million devices for every square kilometer will make 5G the backbone for UI devices and overall connected ecosystems."

Krishnan added: "UI technologies will be an important component in the shift from the office to a virtual workplace that is mobile and more flexible, while interactive interfaces have expanded the scope of businesses to engage with their customers and build deep relationships. Technological advances in mixed reality, holographic displays, computer vision and wearables will create new application opportunities."

New technologies will drive growth opportunities in the short term as the adoption rate for user interfaces rises and organizations realize the productivity gains created by UI technologies:

Biometric technologies: With vendors integrating biometric technologies with AI and machine learning, there is a strong market for high-end biometric interfaces in the public and commercial sectors. A combination of iris, vein, fingerprint, facial recognition and voiceprint interfaces for verification will offer additional security without compromising the user experience.

With vendors integrating biometric technologies with AI and machine learning, there is a strong market for high-end biometric interfaces in the public and commercial sectors. A combination of iris, vein, fingerprint, facial recognition and voiceprint interfaces for verification will offer additional security without compromising the user experience. Digital twins: An estimated four out of five IoT platforms will employ digital twins over the next five years, propelling the global digital twin market to expand at a strong CAGR of 47.0% between 2019 and 2025. Retail, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and smart cities will benefit. Successful implementations will require high-speed communication networks and no service disruptions.

An estimated four out of five IoT platforms will employ digital twins over the next five years, propelling the global digital twin market to expand at a strong CAGR of 47.0% between 2019 and 2025. Retail, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and smart cities will benefit. Successful implementations will require high-speed communication networks and no service disruptions. Brain-machine interface: Neural interfaces could have a significant impact on the restoration of vision and hearing, treatment of mental health disorders, and alleviating pain through electrical stimuli by focusing on the appropriate areas of the brain. In addition, the gaming community is pioneering new gaming control mechanisms based on brain signals utilizing electroencephalography (EEG) headsets.

Neural interfaces could have a significant impact on the restoration of vision and hearing, treatment of mental health disorders, and alleviating pain through electrical stimuli by focusing on the appropriate areas of the brain. In addition, the gaming community is pioneering new gaming control mechanisms based on brain signals utilizing electroencephalography (EEG) headsets. AR/VR: By 2025, China is expected to lead the VR market, with investments pouring into patents, standards and products. AR, VR and robotics will merge to develop VR robots, which will have a huge impact on manufacturing, retail, security, healthcare and defense. In particular, AR/VR market revenue for manufacturing, robotics and the engineering supply chain is expected to reach $161.29 billion by 2025.

Future of User Interfaces Shaping New Consumer Experiences is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Innovation Group research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Future of User Interfaces Shaping New Consumer Experiences

K52F

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Global Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

