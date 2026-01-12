Frost & Sullivan: Scala Data Centers Recognized for Leadership in Latin America's Digital Infrastructure

Frost & Sullivan honors Scala Data Centers with the 2025 Latin American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading hyperscale sustainable data center platform in Latin America, has been recognized with the 2025 Latin American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition by Frost & Sullivan. This prestigious accolade highlights Scala's strategy and sustainability leadership, rapid expansion significant growth pipeline, and unwavering commitment to industry innovation and hyperscalers´ demands.

As Latin America's demand for digital infrastructure surges, Scala has distinguished itself through its aggressive growth strategy, bold investment in renewable energy, and proprietary FastDeploy methodology, which enables data centers to be built as much as 50% faster than traditional methods. With 13 operational data centers and 7 more under construction across Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia, Scala is a clear leader in the region's digital infrastructure landscape considering its current and fast capacity expansion.

Backed by DigitalBridge and global investors like IFC, IMCO, Olayan, and Coatue, Scala operates with a financial and operational structure designed to support hyperscalers. The company's Tamboré Campus, with a total IT capacity of more than 700 MW and 16 buildings when fully developed, is the largest in Latin America and is set to be one of the biggest worldwide. It already presents itself as the main destination of AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) workloads with all the new buildings showcasing its FutureProof design, enabling densities that will range from 24kW per rack up to 100kW per rack with the adoption of liquid cooling technology.

Scala's AI-focused district, the Scala AI City, developed in partnership with the government of Rio Grande do Sul, is also expected to deliver 4.75 IT GW of capacity and become a reference for hosting next-generation AI data center infrastructure. The company issued US$803 million in green debentures, further proving its long-term ESG commitment and fund energy-efficient infrastructure.

Additionally, Scala's differentiation lies in its vertical integration, in-house design and construction, and the CORE (Center of Results and Excellence). This model has accelerated delivery while minimizing risks and increasing technological control, especially those relevant for AI and high-density workloads. The company uses 100% certified renewable energy, has secured nearly 7 IT GW of power in the region, maintains a Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of zero -- using closed-loop systems with no water loss for cooling -- and a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) below 1.4. Scala is also the first data center platform in Latin America to achieve carbon neutrality from day one and has earned Gold Seal verification for Scope 3 emissions tracking.

Beyond technology, Scala is deeply committed to community impact. Its MegaWatt of Opportunities Program aligns educational investment with business growth. For every 1MW delivered, Scala funds an undergraduate scholarship for a student from the local community surrounding its sites. In parallel, the company also supports the academic development of its employees who meet the program's eligibility criteria. The program also includes internship opportunities, a structured professional development path, and a dedicated mentorship initiative. To date, 114 scholarships have been granted. This initiative underscores Scala's dedication to workforce development in the digital infrastructure sector.

As a result, Scala was recognized as the Sustainability Champion in Latin America by the World Bank, highlighting its dedication to transparency and climate leadership.

"Scala Data Centers is setting new benchmarks for innovation and sustainability in the Latin American data center market. Scala´s ability to scale rapidly while maintaining, governance, a commitment to environmental responsibility and social impact makes them a standout leader in the industry," said Renato Pasquini, Frost & Sullivan Research Vice President.

"This recognition by Frost & Sullivan is a testament to our ability to execute a bold and consistent strategy that combines accelerated growth with a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation. We are proud to be shaping the digital infrastructure of Latin America with purpose and responsibility, delivering scalable, energy-efficient solutions to our hyperscale clients while positively impacting the communities around," said Cleber Braz, Chief Operating Officer of Scala Data Centers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

