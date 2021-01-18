Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance as Innovation Leader in the Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market

The customer experience outsourcing services market in Australia continues to grow despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact centers are evolving to become complete experience centers that use the latest technological advances to enhance customer and workforce experiences. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions to assist contact center agents and provide efficient customer service. Organizations are now evaluating the deployment of cloud contact centers (CCaaS), call back, chatbots, enhanced self-service, and contact center agent enhancement solutions.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, please access: http://frost.ly/54k

"Over the years, Teleperformance has shown tremendous acumen in acquiring and integrating capabilities that lead to growth, both organically and inorganically. The company considers inorganic growth through acquisitions to be a key part of its expansion and growth strategy," noted Krishna Baidya, Director, Information and Communication Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's rigorous and integrated approach to compliance, security, and privacy is unparalleled in the industry."

Teleperformance's Digital Integrated Business Services drives the company to cultivate its innovation philosophy, which leads to the development of in-house, AI-based, analytical, and automated tools as well as industry-specific solutions. This allows the company to deliver exceptional experiences, placing it among the best in the industry.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an Innovation Leader in the Frost Radar™ report on the Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market," said Mike Lytle, Chief Operations Officer, Teleperformance Philippines. "As one of the preferred digital solutions providers in Australia, this recognition is a testament to our expertise in the market and dedication toward innovation to continually provide excellence to our customers."

Teleperformance has fueled its success in the market through the TAP™ framework, which leverages analytics that generate deep insights to support businesses worldwide. Teleperformance is poised for further growth acceleration by:

Leading the global outsourced CX services market by establishing a large network of over 10,000 resources in the Philippines and India that support clients in Australia .

services market by establishing a large network of over 10,000 resources in and that support clients in . Positioning itself as a prime partner for companies in the digital economy via a wide range of services offered and excellence in customer service. This customer base now contributes more than 20% of its revenue mix.

via a wide range of services offered and excellence in customer service. This customer base now contributes more than 20% of its revenue mix. Offering proactive insights through end-user sentiment analysis across countries and industries based on work done by its Customer Experience Lab (CX Lab).

Placing greater focus on the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom, media, and retail sectors.

Frost Radar™: Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 25 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 11 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

