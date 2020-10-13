Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Silver Peak with the 2020 Global Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

"To simplify the deployment process for enterprises, Silver Peak offers both an Authorized Deployment Partner (ADP) and a Certified Deployment Partner (CDP) program specifically designed to train, certify, and authorize partners to unify and manage all facets of the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform," said Roopashree Honnachari Industry Director. "EdgeConnect unifies SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization, and application visibility and control in a single, centrally managed platform to deliver a self-driving wide area network. In addition, EdgeConnect dramatically simplifies managed SD-WAN service deployments via Silver Peak system integrator and service provider partners."

Silver Peak has integrated EdgeConnect with leading public cloud providers to support enterprises' cloud-first strategy: These integrations include Microsoft Azure for automated connectivity to Office 365 and Azure Virtual WAN, and AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager to help network managers create a single view of all sites and connections between AWS and their on-premise locations. Furthermore, EdgeConnect is certified and available for download from the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace using a 'bring your own license' (BYOL) model. It is also certified with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and available for download from the Oracle Marketplace.

The Growth Excellence best practice is bestowed upon companies that are achieving high growth in an intensely competitive industry. This includes emerging companies making great strides in market penetration or seasoned incumbents holding on to their perch at the pinnacle of the industry.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak, recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect™ self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. More than 2,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak SD-WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan