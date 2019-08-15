Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Proofpoint as the Global Email Security Market Leader for Fifth Consecutive Year

Proofpoint has consistently gained market share by focusing on delivering best-of-breed email security service, embracing cloud services, and addressing the changing threat landscape

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global email security market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Proofpoint, Inc. with the 2019 Global Market Leadership Award for capturing 21.8 percent of the market, which is a whole 7.5 percentage points higher than its nearest competitor. Its long-term planning and development, key acquisitions, and portfolio expansion have resulted in an annual renewal rate of over 90 percent and a customer satisfaction rating of over 95 percent. The company focuses on email and cloud application security for mid- to large-sized enterprises, but also securely archives communications for compliance and discovery.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow, achieve, and maintain the market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this award recognises a company's increased market share over time.

"Proofpoint's email protection solutions are deployed and operated entirely as a cloud service. Its Security-as-a-Service platform includes email security, advanced threat protection, cloud access security broker (CASB), digital risk protection, information protection, archiving, and security awareness training," said Tony Massimini, Cybersecurity Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "The company's organic and inorganic portfolio expansion strategies have enhanced its email security solution through improved integration with other security solutions. Consequently, Proofpoint has been the market leader in email security since 2015, outpacing the overall email security market and gaining 2.3 percentage points of market share in 2017."

Proofpoint serves more than 50 percent of the Fortune 1000. Every day, it detects and blocks advanced threats and compliance risks in more than 600 million emails, more than 7 million mobile apps, and hundreds of thousands of social-media accounts.

With the email threat landscape becoming more complex and attacks becoming more personalised, Proofpoint has adopted a people-centric security approach. The company enables IT and security teams to identify their very attacked people (VAPs) and the ways in which they are attacked, as well as presenting the threat and attack data needed to protect those people.

Significantly, Proofpoint made several key acquisitions over the last two years, which include Wombat Security Technologies, Inc., a leader in phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training; and Cloudmark Inc., a leader in messaging security and threat intelligence for Internet service providers (ISPs) and mobile carriers. Its other prominent acquisitions include Weblife.io, a leader in browser isolation solutions; FireLayers, an innovator in cloud security; and Return Path's Email Fraud Protection (EFP) business unit.

"Proofpoint's suite can be deployed as a secure cloud-only solution, or as a hybrid solution with optional physical or virtual points-of-presence," noted Massimini. "By delivering quality services cost-effectively, ensuring compliance, and maintaining the flexibility to optimise deployments for a customer's unique environment, Proofpoint has emerged as the cybersecurity solution provider of choice, globally."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For more information on Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards, please visit: https://ww2.frost.com/about/best-practices-recognition/.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

