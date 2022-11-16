Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Perimeter 81's Network Security Platform For Every Business

Perimeter 81 delivers an easy-to-use, unified network and cybersecurity platform to meet the demands of leading businesses worldwide

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the network cybersecurity industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Perimeter 81 with the 2022 European Enabling Technology Leadership Award.

Perimeter 81 provides a converged Zero Trust cyber security SaaS platform for every size of organization.

Perimeter 81 delivers easy-to-use cybersecurity capabilities that are effortlessly implemented from a single SaaS platform. The company offers Firewall-as-a-Service, Secure Access Service Edge, Virtual Private Networks, Zero Trust Network Access and Secure Web Gateways, among other services.

In addition, Perimeter 81's end-to-end cybersecurity technologies seamlessly integrate with world-class cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services. Perimeter 81 serves hybrid clients in various industries, including finance, healthcare, technology, retail, insurance, education, and more.

"Hardware-free, Perimeter 81's SaaS platform delivers essential cybersecurity solutions easily adopted across the enterprise. It has been built holistically and offers a comprehensive single management platform, one network and one agent to unify security and networking solutions that are delivered as a software solution over the open internet." said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Unlike most competitors' vertical point solutions, its broad approach to the market uniquely targets remote access, Internet security, and interconnectivity use cases for on-premise and cloud network cybersecurity across the enterprise."

Perimeter 81 is a preferred partner in the cybersecurity industry thanks to its impressive reputation for securing corporate networks over the internet and its client-focused approach. Customers appreciate the company's ability to offer multiple PoPs and hence low latency, a presence both in the network and on the endpoint, and wide identity provider and device support. The company continues to develop and expand the offering through its SaaS-driven platform including Secure Web Gateway and Malware protection, UEBA, and in-depth insights that enhance the customer experience.

Based on this customer-centric approach, Perimeter 81 employs first-class customer satisfaction in its daily practices to ensure its platform and solutions meet the needs and expectations of its clients. The company has exceptional 24/7 customer support, ensuring customers are always thoughtfully assisted through a variety of means such as phone, Slack, WhatsApp, or email.

"Perimeter 81's network cybersecurity platform scales to fit enterprises' specific needs. It offers the flexibility, agility, and configurability to support fluid, timely decision-making, delivering the necessary tools and technology infrastructure for clients to succeed," noted Whynott. "Perimeter 81 believes strong customer relationships are essential to understanding their pain points and the industry's dynamic challenges. It continuously evolves its zero-trust cybersecurity network solutions to align with customer and market trends and emphasis on an easy-to-use user experience that allows customers to scale network security in no time. This foundational approach establishes ongoing trust for long-lasting customer relationships throughout the service lifecycle." With its strong overall performance, Perimeter 81 earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the network cybersecurity industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

"This honor from Frost & Sullivan reflects the shift we've seen in organizations moving their corporate networks to the open internet and increased demand for our platform," said Amit Bareket, Co-Founder and CEO at Perimeter 81. "We are proud to help make network security more user-friendly, accessible, and secure for thousands of customers, and we are committed to continue and develop new, simple, innovative cybersecurity solutions for them."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 allows companies of all sizes to finally break free from outdated network architectures and legacy security tools to easily manage their network security from a single, seamless service, delivered from the cloud.

Perimeter 81's converged security solution includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), and Secure Web Gateway (SWG). The company is helping thousands of businesses, of all industries and sizes, achieve holistic network security more easily and cost-effectively.

