Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations with Prestigious 2022 Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan celebrates companies for their outstanding achievements at awards gala

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- The best in business assembled in Minneapolis, MN at the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala held at the Hilton. The gathering honored top business achievements of some of the most innovative and successful companies in their fields.

Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala

"Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices awards to companies that inspire growth in their industries. They identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "I'm delighted to congratulate all of our recipients for their best-in-class performance. We hope their recognition will drive innovation and excellence by others."

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices award recipients include:

ABB - 2022 Global Oil and Gas Automation Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Aptean - 2022 North American ERP Software for Food and Beverage Product Leadership Award

"Aptean is honored and proud that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Aptean Food & Beverage ERP as the product leader in North America ERP software for the food and beverage industry," said Nicole O'Rourke, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Aptean. "This recognition reflects the value Aptean delivers through our mission to solve the unique challenges of manufacturers and distributors by providing purpose-built software and industry-specific expertise."

Avaya - 2022 North American Government Communications, Collaboration and Customer Experience Solutions Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

CDW - 2021 Global Digital Transformation Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Eurotech Group - 2021 Global IoT Edge Computing Enabling Technology Leadership Award

IKIN - 2022 Global Holographic Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Implantica - 2022 European Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapy Device Technology Innovation Leadership Award

INGU Solutions - 2022 North American Pipeline Inspection Technology Innovation Leadership Award

"We took our Pipers® from an idea to a solution that is already being used by over 100 clients around the world. Our goal is for Pipers® to become an integral part of our clients' pipeline integrity programs and with that the cornerstone of Net Zero and ESG compliance in the municipal water and oil & gas pipeline infrastructure," said Yvonne van den Berg, Co-founder and VP Marketing & Sales at INGU. "The recognition by Frost & Sullivan as a Technology Innovation Leader is a huge compliment to the efforts of our team and the trust of our clients, investors, and partners."

Kyndryl - 2021 Global Managed Enterprise Resource Planning Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Lytx Inc. - 2022 North American Video Safety Solutions Company of the Year Award

Sensata Technologies and its TPMS brand Schrader - 2021 North American Tire Pressure Monitoring System Aftermarket Market Leadership Award

Sphere Fluidics - 2022 European Microfluidic Platforms for Biological Screening and Discovery Technology Innovation Leadership Award

"Sphere Fluidics would like to thank Frost & Sullivan for recognizing Cyto-Mine®, The Single Cell Analysis and Monoclonality Assurance System, as an industry-leading product that provides tremendous value in high-demand research sectors, especially in Biologics Discovery and Cell Line Development," said Ravi Girdhar, Director of Sales - EMEA at Sphere Fluidics.

Vertiv - 2022 EMEA Prefabricated Modular Data Centre Product Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Claudia Toscano at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan