Frost & Sullivan Names Motorola Solutions Product Leader in the Global Body-Worn Camera Market

Motorola Solutions' V700 and VB400 body-worn cameras strengthen transparency and trust with best-in-class connectivity, evidence management, and integrated smart sensors

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Following a thorough assessment of the global body-worn camera market, Frost & Sullivan named Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) the recipient of the 2023 Global Product Leadership Award in the body-worn camera market. The company's V700 and VB400 body-worn cameras outperform competitive solutions with their dependable connectivity and battery life, AI-enabled evidence platform, and smart sensors and integrations that connect the cameras to the company's broader technology ecosystem.

Pranav Sahai, commercial and public security industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, stated, "Frost & Sullivan named Motorola Solutions the global product leader in body-worn cameras for their high-quality video and audio that ensures the reliability of footage, digital signatures that protect evidential integrity, connected sensors that can trigger the camera to record should an officer be in danger and the V700's ability to stream real-time footage to command via mobile broadband. The V700 and VB400's unique capabilities help to enhance officer and community safety and increase transparency."

Motorola Solutions' newest body-worn camera, the V700, is equipped with mobile broadband connectivity, allowing live video streaming to command centers to improve real-time awareness without the need of Wi-Fi. The VB400's wide-angle, high-definition 1080p camera is highly configurable, and operators can modify its controls to match jurisdictional needs. It is globally available to public safety and private organizations.

The V700 connects to an end-to-end ecosystem of public safety technology, including CommandCentral Aware —the company's cloud-based platform that unifies data, video, and voice to offer a common operating picture— M500 in-car video systems, and APX radios. Both cameras also integrate with Holster Aware sensors. Agencies can set triggers to record, such as if an officer does not respond to a fallen radio alert or if a weapon is removed from its holster, increasing officer safety and community transparency.

The V700 and VB400 also help law enforcement document evidence. A key differentiator of the company's VideoManager software is its advanced digital signature technology that verifies recordings, making it nearly impossible to tamper or modify footage. Completing the workflow, CommandCentral Evidence uses AI to transcribe footage and auto redact, saving officers time and protecting community privacy.

Elizabeth Whynott, Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst, added, "For law enforcement and security personnel today, body-worn cameras are an essential tool to capture evidence and ensure transparency, and we expect to see continued growth in their adoption. Motorola Solutions' cost effective body-worn cameras are easy to use and integrate seamlessly into existing public safety technology, making the V700 and VB400 cameras of choice and positioning the company for continued growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. This is the first year Frost & Sullivan has named a Global Product Leadership Award recipient in the body-worn cameras market, recognizing a high-quality body-worn camera that drives customer value with innovative features, functionality, and enhancements.

