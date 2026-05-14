Frost & Sullivan Institute Highlights Global Impact Through Visionary Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2026
News provided byFrost & Sullivan
May 14, 2026, 10:27 ET
SAN ANTONIO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is proud to announce the latest cohort of honorees for its Visionary Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2026. This prestigious accolade is reserved for those leaders who transcend traditional business metrics to prioritize humanity, sustainability, and global equity.
The Frost & Sullivan Institute Best Practices Recognition is more than an award; it is a validation of leaders who have successfully moved the needle on systemic issues. By aligning their personal and professional missions with FSI's core pillars such as Education, Environment, Healthcare, Human Rights, Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Progress, these leaders are turning ambitious blueprints into tangible global realities.
"What distinguishes true visionary leadership is the ability to translate foresight into tangible, lasting impact. We are honoring individuals who don't just solve the problems of today, but who are actively architecting a more resilient and equitable world for the next generation. Their work serves as a blueprint for what is possible when Innovation is paired with a profound sense of purpose," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
A key strength of the Visionary Leadership recognition lies in its structured and research-driven evaluation approach. Nominees are assessed across Impact, Innovation, and Implementation, ensuring a balanced view of both strategic intent and execution outcomes. This is complemented by expert panel reviews and benchmarking exercises, enabling FSI to identify leaders whose contributions are not only forward-thinking but also scalable and enduring.
The list of visionary leaders for 2026 includes:
Jeff Speck
Joanna Bryson
Katarzyna Szymielewicz
Korvi Rakshand
Kotchakorn Voraakhom
Kristine McDivitt Tompkins
Leidy Cuestas Buitrago
Mariana Costa
Marianne Díaz Hernández
Marion Guillou
Martín Schaefer
Maurits Groen
Mehnaz Tabassum
Methawee Thatsanasateankit
Mikko Hyppönen
Miriam Reyes Oliva and Amélie Jézabel Mariage
Mr. Gary Bencheghib, Ms. Kelly Bencheghib, and Mr. Sam Bencheghib
Mr. Ved Krishna and Mr. KK Jhunjhunwala
Nicolás García Mayor
Nighat Dad
Nouran Farouk
Nzambi Matee
Ola Doudin
Olafur Eliasson
Omar Itani
Patrick Ouriaghli
Pete Ceglinski and Andrew Turto
Petra Wadström
Prof. Dr. Kazuhiko Takeuchi
Ralf Toenjes
Reshma Saujani
Ruth Álvarez‑DeGolia
Safeena Husain
Sairee Chahal
Sanga Moses
Satish Viswanathan
Sebastián Salinas
Selima Ahmad
Sheila Davis
Silvana Veinberg
Sonya Passi
Stephen Ritz
Tara Chklovski
Thorkil Sonne
Vera Cordeiro
Vera Cordeiro
Vincent Zimmer and Markus Kreßler, Christoph Staudt.
Walter Velásquez Godoy
Yetunde Ayo Oyalowo
Zita Cobb
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
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