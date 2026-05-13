Frost & Sullivan Explores the Rise of the "Healthspan Economy" and Emerging Growth Opportunities in Nutraceuticals

New whitepaper highlights how healthy aging, women's health, and metabolic wellness are reshaping the future of preventive nutrition through science-backed, personalised, and digitally enabled nutraceutical solutions

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- As global healthcare priorities shift from reactive treatment toward proactive wellness and prevention, new growth opportunities are emerging across the nutraceuticals industry.

In its latest whitepaper, The Healthspan Economy in Nutraceuticals: Growth Opportunities in Healthy Aging, Women's Health Ingredients, and Weight Management, Frost & Sullivan explores how demographic shifts, metabolic health challenges, and rising demand for personalized nutrition are reshaping the future of the industry.

The whitepaper highlights how consumers, healthcare ecosystems, and ingredient innovators are increasingly converging around the concept of "healthspan" - extending the number of years lived in good health rather than simply increasing lifespan. By 2030, one in six people globally will be aged 60 or older, while more than 50% of the global population is projected to be overweight or obese by 2035, intensifying demand for preventive, nutrition-led solutions.

"The traditional model of aging focused on disease management rather than prevention is rapidly being redefined," said Véronique Scordia, Chemicals, Materials, & Nutrition Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

"The next phase of growth will be led by integrated, science-backed solutions that extend healthspan, not just lifespan. Companies that combine nutrition, biotechnology, and personalised health insights to address mobility, cognition, and metabolic resilience will shape the future of healthy aging and longevity."

The research identifies three high-growth segments transforming the nutraceutical landscape: healthy aging, weight management, and women's health.

Weight management is evolving beyond traditional calorie reduction strategies toward broader metabolic health optimisation. The report notes that GLP-1-driven innovation is reshaping both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, creating new opportunities for solutions focused on appetite control, satiety, energy regulation, and sustainable long-term wellness.

"As GLP-1 pathways gain traction, weight management is entering a new era of biology-driven solutions," noted Akheela Dhiman, Industry Analyst, Chemicals, Materials, & Nutrition at Frost & Sullivan.

"The emphasis is shifting from short-term results to lasting, holistic well-being, creating new intersections between healthcare and the food and ingredients industry."

The whitepaper also highlights women's health as one of the industry's most strategically significant growth opportunities, driven by increasing awareness of historically underserved and under-researched health needs spanning fertility, hormonal health, menopause, and metabolic wellness.

"The women's health market is undergoing a structural reset," according to Nimisha Dhomne, Industry Analyst, Chemicals, Materials, & Nutrition at Frost & Sullivan.

"Life-stage nutrition, biomarker-led insights, and validated ingredients are reshaping innovation priorities, with the emphasis increasingly on precision, credibility, and solutions designed for real physiological complexity."

Frost & Sullivan identifies several strategic imperatives shaping the future of nutraceuticals, including advances in microbiome science, bioactive ingredients, personalized delivery systems, digital health integration, and direct-to-consumer business models. The report also highlights emerging growth opportunities in perimenopause nutrition, multi-functional healthy aging solutions, and expanding access to nutraceuticals across rapidly growing APAC and Latin American markets.

Leading innovators profiled in the report include dsm-firmenich, Novonesis, Glanbia Nutritionals and Nestlé Health Science, each recognised for advancing ingredient innovation, microbiome science, metabolic health, and life-stage nutrition solutions.

To claim your complimentary copy of "The Healthspan Economy in Nutraceuticals: Growth Opportunities in Healthy Aging, Women's Health Ingredients, and Weight Management", click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan