Frost & Sullivan Recognizes TP with the 2026 Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for Redefining AI Operations and Governance in the Global BPO AI Industry

SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the global outsourcing industry undergoes a profound transformation driven by the ubiquitous adoption of AI and automation, enterprises face mounting pressure to ensure control, safety, and governance across AI‑powered operations. Regulatory scrutiny, data sovereignty requirements, and ethical risk have elevated governance from a compliance concern to a strategic imperative. In this environment, Frost & Sullivan recognizes TP (formerly Teleperformance) with the 2026 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for its pioneering role in redefining AI operations through AI–human orchestration and enterprise‑grade governance frameworks.

The TP.ai Data Services division with TP has fundamentally shifted the industry beyond experimental AI adoption toward scalable, governed, and production‑ready intelligent systems, addressing one of the most critical barriers preventing enterprises from operationalizing AI at scale. By embedding human intelligence directly into AI workflows--rather than treating it as a downstream validation layer, TP enables enterprises to evaluate and govern agentic AI across entire decision trajectories. This approach extends beyond traditional output‑based testing and introduces a disruptive model for autonomous AI execution, orchestration, and safety across multimodal environments including text, image, video, and audio.

Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst adds, "While much of the market remains focused on model accuracy or discrete annotation tasks, TP has established a living orchestration layer that combines AI automation with certified human judgment across the full AI lifecycle. This trajectory‑level governance model positions TP as an embedded extension of enterprise AI operations--an advantage that is difficult for competitors to replicate."

TP's leadership is reinforced by its proprietary global AI-driven crowdsourcing workforce platform, Agents Only, purpose‑built for AI safety, evaluation, and alignment; deep vertical expertise across regulated and high‑risk industries; and global delivery capabilities spanning more than 170 markets. Frost & Sullivan notes that by carving out TP.ai Data Services from Trust & Safety into a standalone global practice aligned to executive‑level priorities, TP has built durable barriers to entry supported by infrastructure scale, governance maturity, and human capital depth.

TP is among the first globally to achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 AI Management System Certification from BSI. This world-first standard for AI governance reinforces TP's highest commitment to risk management, transparency, and responsible deployment.

Frost & Sullivan concludes that TP exemplifies Transformational Innovation Leadership by redefining how AI is governed, operationalized, and scaled. By embedding human intelligence at the core of AI systems, TP is not merely participating in the AI revolution -- it is shaping its structural foundation. With its strong overall performance, TP is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Global BPO AI industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding innovation performance and strategic execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market impact, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award honors organizations that redefine their industries through next-generation solutions, sustainable growth, and customer-centric excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan