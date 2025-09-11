Frost & Sullivan Hosts 19th Global Growth, Innovation & Leadership Summit in Shanghai

Summit highlights transformational growth strategies, strategic imperatives, and the future of innovation in the Intelligence Revolution

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan successfully hosted the 19th Global Growth, Innovation & Leadership (GIL) Summit and the 4th New Investment Event at the Jing'an Shangri-La, Shanghai, from 27–28 August. Co-organized with LeadLeo, the Summit convened over 200 global leaders, more than 100 sessions, and attracted 4,000+ attendees under the theme "Intelligence Initiates a New Journey: Jointly Shaping Global Growth Engines."

For nearly 30 years, Frost & Sullivan has been hosting GIL Summits worldwide, and this marks the 19th consecutive edition in China. The Summit has become a cornerstone for senior executives, innovators, and policymakers to exchange ideas, explore disruptive trends, and collaborate on shaping the industries of the future.

David Frigstad, Global Chairman of Frost & Sullivan, emphasized the importance of the "Transformational Growth Journey" – a seven-stage process to help CEOs benchmark against global best practices, unlock opportunities, and build resilience through innovation and collaboration.

Aroop Zutshi, Global President and Managing Partner, outlined the "Top 5 Strategic Imperatives" – Transformation, Ecosystem, Growth Generator, Growth Opportunities, and Frost Radar – and highlighted the role of adaptive systems and AI in accelerating enterprise breakthroughs during the current Intelligence Revolution.

Dr. Neil Wang, Global Partner and Greater China Chairman, accentuated China's sustained growth as a positive force for the global economy and introduced the 4th edition of Frost & Sullivan's White Paper on China's Industrial Development Trends in the Next 50 Years. He reaffirmed Frost & Sullivan's mission to showcase China's growth, innovation, and leadership to the world.

"The GIL Summit continues to serve as a vital platform where ideas, innovation, and strategy converge," said Dr. Wang. "By bringing together global and local perspectives, we help enterprises not only anticipate change but also shape the opportunities of tomorrow."

The 2025 GIL Summit featured in-depth discussions on AI and the digital economy, life sciences investment, ESG, intelligent manufacturing, and the global expansion of Chinese enterprises.

Nearly 20 new Frost & Sullivan research findings were released on-site, offering fresh insights into emerging growth engines and strategic opportunities set to redefine industries in the decade ahead.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritize, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog™ with the Frost & Sullivan team.

Contact:

Rachel Zhang

Frost & Sullivan China

E: [email protected]

T: +86 021-3209-6800

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan