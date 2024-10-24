Frost & Sullivan Honors Industry Leaders with Prestigious 2024 Best Practices Awards

Top Innovators Recognized for Outstanding Achievements at Semiannual Awards Gala

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- The 2024 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala, hosted at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort in Tucson, AZ, brought together the best in business to celebrate trailblazing companies. The event honored organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and business excellence in their respective fields.

"Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies that lead the charge in driving growth and innovation," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Senior Vice President of Best Practices at Frost & Sullivan. "These forward-thinking organizations are at the forefront of emerging trends and are shaping the future of their industries. I am thrilled to congratulate our award recipients, whose accomplishments set the bar for excellence and inspire progress across sectors."

The prestigious 2024 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards were presented to the following companies for their outstanding contributions:

Ansell - 2024 Global Hospital Supplies Company of the Year Award

ARC Group Limited - 2024 Asian Mid-market Investment Advisory Services Company of the Year Award

Avance Clinical – 2024 Global Biotech Contract Research Organization Customer Value Leadership Award

BostonGene - 2024 North American AI-based Solutions for Precision Oncology Enabling Technology Leadership Award

GE Healthcare - 2024 Global Next-generation Electrophysiology (EP) Labs Company of the Year Award

Kaishan Group - 2024 Global Industrial Air Compressor Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Keysight Technologies - 2024 Global Network Packet Brokers Market New Product Innovation Award

KM2 Solutions - 2022 Central American and Caribbean Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award

Konecta - 2024 Latin American Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year

NetCracker Technology - 2024 Global Satellite OSS/BSS Product Leadership Award, 2024 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Leadership Award, and the 2024 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Company of the Year Award

Novotech - 2024 Global Biotech Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award

NSFOCUS Inc. - 2024 Chinese Managed Detection and Response Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Qromis - 2024 Global GaN Semiconductors Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Sanas - 2024 North American Accent Translation Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Transcom - 2024 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Management Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and the 2024 North American Customer Experience Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Trustwave - 2024 Americas Managed Security Services Company of the Year Award

These companies represent the best of the best, pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for success in their respective industries. Their accomplishments serve as a testament to their innovation, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan