Frost & Sullivan Honors Award Recipients at Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards Gala
Sep 18, 2019, 08:00 ET
Best Practice Awards Presented to Best-In-Class Companies at Black Tie Awards Gala
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards Gala held September 17th in Austin, Texas at the Lost Pines Resort and Spa.
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.
"The mission of our Best Practice Awards is to identify true innovators, disruptors and leaders, people that demonstrate unique excellence in fields such as Product Innovation, Business Strategy, Customer Value, and more," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices at Frost & Sullivan. "Best practice companies lead the way and set the example for others."
Awarded companies included:
Airthinx - 2019 North American Indoor Air Quality Monitoring New Product Innovation Award
Amazon Web Services, Inc. - 2018 Global IoT Platforms Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award
American Well - 2019 North American Telehealth Services Company of the Year Award
Aquasana - 2019 North American Residential Water Treatment Company of the Year Award
Banom Glove - 2019 North American Cut-Resistant Industrial Gloves Customer Value Leadership Award
Beyond Limits - 2019 North American Symbolic AI for Business Process Automation Technology Innovation Award
Data Gumbo - 2019 North American Smart Contracts for Oil and Gas Technology Innovation Award
Dragos - 2019 North American Industrial Cybersecurity Technology Innovation Award
Eaton - 2019 Global Transfer Switch Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
Fleet Complete - 2019 North American Fleet Telematics Company of the Year Award
FogHorn - 2019 North American Edge Intelligence-analytics for Manufacturing Customer Value Leadership Award
Forescout Technologies Inc. - 2019 Global IT/OT Security for Smart Buildings Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Hydrozonix - 2019 North American Frac Water Quality Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Inference Solutions - 2019 North American Intelligent Virtual Agent Customer Value Leadership Award
Landis+Gyr - 2019 Global AMI Company of the Year Award
Litmus Automation - 2019 North American Edge-to-Cloud IIoT Enablement Platform for Manufacturing New Product Innovation Award
Lumeon - 2019 United States Care Coordination Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
MabPlex International, Ltd. - 2019 Global ADC Contract Manufacturing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award
McAfee - 2019 Global Web Security Growth Excellence Leadership Award
Medisanté - 2019 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Ment.io - 2019 European AI-based Decision-making Solution Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
Nectar Services Corp. - 2019 Global Proactive Network Management and Monitoring Solutions for Enterprises Customer Value Leadership Award
Phunware, Inc. - 2019 North American Patient Experience Solutions Company of the Year Award
PTC - 2019 North American PLM for Digital Transformation in Discrete Manufacturing Product Leadership Award
Sakon - 2019 North American Employee Mobile Experience Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award
Validic Inc. - 2019 North American Remote Patient Monitoring Customer Value Leadership Award
Voltaiq - 2019 North American Battery Testing and Analysis New Product Innovation Award
XM Cyber - 2019 Global APT Simulation and Remediation Platform Technology Innovation Award
Yokogawa - 2019 Global Integrated Performance Management Customer Value Leadership Award
Zift Solutions - 2019 Global Marketing Automation Solutions Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.
For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Claudia Toscano
P: 210.477.8417
F: 210.348.1003
E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
Share this article