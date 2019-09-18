Frost & Sullivan Honors Award Recipients at Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards Gala

Best Practice Awards Presented to Best-In-Class Companies at Black Tie Awards Gala

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards Gala held September 17th in Austin, Texas at the Lost Pines Resort and Spa.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"The mission of our Best Practice Awards is to identify true innovators, disruptors and leaders, people that demonstrate unique excellence in fields such as Product Innovation, Business Strategy, Customer Value, and more," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices at Frost & Sullivan. "Best practice companies lead the way and set the example for others."

Awarded companies included:

Airthinx - 2019 North American Indoor Air Quality Monitoring New Product Innovation Award

Amazon Web Services, Inc. - 2018 Global IoT Platforms Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

American Well - 2019 North American Telehealth Services Company of the Year Award

Aquasana - 2019 North American Residential Water Treatment Company of the Year Award

Banom Glove - 2019 North American Cut-Resistant Industrial Gloves Customer Value Leadership Award

Beyond Limits - 2019 North American Symbolic AI for Business Process Automation Technology Innovation Award

Data Gumbo - 2019 North American Smart Contracts for Oil and Gas Technology Innovation Award

Dragos - 2019 North American Industrial Cybersecurity Technology Innovation Award

Eaton - 2019 Global Transfer Switch Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Fleet Complete - 2019 North American Fleet Telematics Company of the Year Award

FogHorn - 2019 North American Edge Intelligence-analytics for Manufacturing Customer Value Leadership Award

Forescout Technologies Inc. - 2019 Global IT/OT Security for Smart Buildings Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Hydrozonix - 2019 North American Frac Water Quality Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Inference Solutions - 2019 North American Intelligent Virtual Agent Customer Value Leadership Award

Landis+Gyr - 2019 Global AMI Company of the Year Award

Litmus Automation - 2019 North American Edge-to-Cloud IIoT Enablement Platform for Manufacturing New Product Innovation Award

Lumeon - 2019 United States Care Coordination Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

MabPlex International, Ltd. - 2019 Global ADC Contract Manufacturing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

McAfee - 2019 Global Web Security Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Medisanté - 2019 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Ment.io - 2019 European AI-based Decision-making Solution Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Nectar Services Corp. - 2019 Global Proactive Network Management and Monitoring Solutions for Enterprises Customer Value Leadership Award

Phunware, Inc. - 2019 North American Patient Experience Solutions Company of the Year Award

PTC - 2019 North American PLM for Digital Transformation in Discrete Manufacturing Product Leadership Award

Sakon - 2019 North American Employee Mobile Experience Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Validic Inc. - 2019 North American Remote Patient Monitoring Customer Value Leadership Award

Voltaiq - 2019 North American Battery Testing and Analysis New Product Innovation Award

XM Cyber - 2019 Global APT Simulation and Remediation Platform Technology Innovation Award

Yokogawa - 2019 Global Integrated Performance Management Customer Value Leadership Award

Zift Solutions - 2019 Global Marketing Automation Solutions Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

