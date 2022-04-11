Frost & Sullivan Hails Sphere Fluidics for Enabling Efficient, Faster, and More Cost-effective Single-cell Analysis with Its Microfluidic Platforms

Sphere Fluidics' main research implementation platform includes microfluidic pumps, lasers for fluorescence assays, and biochips that generate, sort, and pick out picoliter volume droplets (picodroplets). Its picodroplet incubation technology empowers ultra-sensitive, rapid miniaturized assays of target proteins secreted from tens of millions of individual cells. The novel method stabilizes picodroplets and their cellular and molecular content across various conditions, facilitating high-throughput screening—a primary technical attribute. Liquid picodroplets generated at high speed encapsulate individual cells (up to 40 million), enabling the screening and analysis of cells and their secreted molecules. The picodroplet single cell encapsulation and assay systems generate, isolate, and dispense picodroplets for various applications.

"The revolutionary, high-throughput single-cell analysis platform enables fast, cost-effective biologics discovery and development and improves monoclonal antibody screening, cell line development, and overall research efficiency. The flexible and easy-to-use microfluidic platforms effortlessly adapt to customers' unique research needs, boost throughput and efficiency, enhance customers' single-cell research capabilities, and improve their chances of finding highly valuable and rare biological variants among vast cell populations," explained Aarthi Janakiraman, an industry analyst.

Sphere Fluidics' Cyto-Mine® single-cell analysis system is the first integrated benchtop platform to automatically analyze, sort, and dispense millions of individual cells. It uniquely screens between 200,000 and 40,000,000 cells simultaneously, and can process millions of samples per day. Its automated isolation, selective screening, sorting, imaging, and clone verification streamline workflows and enable high-value clone capture in a single run, reducing costs and accelerating research. The Cyto-Mine® system's high throughput distinguishes it from other competing offerings, supporting relevant research fields marked by solid growth. The platform is a one-stop-shop for antibody discovery and stable cell-line generation for B cell type, hybridoma, Chinese hamster ovary (CHO), and human embryonic kidney (HEK) cells.

"Sphere Fluidics is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the market, with an industry-leading product that provides tremendous value in high-demand research sectors," said Janakiraman.

Sphere Fluidics adopts a customer-led strategy to bring best-in-class products and solutions consistently to market that provide tremendous value in high-demand research sectors. It understands clients' distinctive needs and emerging demands, and it takes steps to develop the most up-to-date and advanced single-cell analysis and monoclonality assurance systems. These enable leading-edge research and accelerate biotherapeutics discovery. With its strong overall performance, it earns the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the microfluidic platforms for the biological screening and discovery industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

