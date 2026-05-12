Avance Clinical Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Biotech CRO Leadership

The company is recognized for its innovation, scientific expertise, and customer-centric clinical development model in the global biotechnology CRO market

SAN ANTONIO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Avance Clinical has been awarded the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the biotechnology contract research organization (CRO) industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Avance Clinical's consistent leadership in advancing biotech clinical development, strengthening its global market position and delivering tailored, high-quality solutions in an increasingly complex and competitive CRO landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Avance Clinical excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align closely with biotech sponsor needs while executing with speed, precision, and scalability. "Avance Clinical stands out for its ability to align deeply with the unique pressures of biotech development, combining scientific rigor, operational agility, and continuity across clinical phases to deliver measurable progress for sponsors," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on biotech specialization, global expansion, and operational integration, Avance Clinical leads the rapidly evolving clinical research environment. The company's strategic focus on early-phase development, combined with its GlobalReady model, enables seamless progression from Phase I through later-stage trials across regions, including the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Innovation is central to Avance Clinical's approach. Its comprehensive suite of clinical development services meets the evolving demands of biotechnology companies by offering speed to clinics, regulatory flexibility, and data-driven insights. By leveraging Australia's rapid study start-up timelines and cost efficiencies, alongside advanced analytics and AI-enabled data systems, the company enhances trial execution while improving visibility into program performance.

"We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Biotechnology CRO of the Year Recognition, reflecting the strength of our team and our commitment to advancing biotech innovation. This recognition highlights our ability to help our biotech clients accelerate timelines with our focus and strength in Australia, coupled with our global operations to power patient enrollment for later phase studies," said Mark Harvill, Chief Executive Officer at Avance Clinical.

Harvill continued, "We continue to drive global growth while adapting to an evolving clinical landscape through digital transformation including AI adoption across our global operations, data-driven decision-making, and further strategic expansion. We remain focused on partnering with biotech innovators to accelerate development in Australia and globally as we bring new therapies to patients."

Avance Clinical's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By embedding senior leadership into project teams, maintaining continuity across studies, and tailoring delivery models to individual sponsor needs, the company operates as a true extension of its clients. Its emphasis on transparency, direct communication, and milestone alignment enables biotech sponsors to navigate funding pressures, regulatory complexity, and accelerated development timelines with greater confidence.

The company's investment in therapeutic expertise and regional expansion reinforces its competitive differentiation. Focused capability growth in oncology, central nervous system, and cardiometabolic research, along with the establishment of Centers of Excellence, enhances its ability to support complex, high-value programs. At the same time, its expansion across Asia Pacific and strengthened regulatory infrastructure position Avance Clinical as a key partner for multi-regional clinical trials.

Frost & Sullivan commends Avance Clinical for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's biotech-focused model, commitment to innovation, and ability to deliver continuity across the clinical development life cycle are shaping the future of the CRO industry and driving tangible outcomes for sponsors worldwide.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are redefining their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: [email protected]

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering biotech companies faster, more flexible, and higher-quality clinical trial services. As the largest premium full-service CRO headquartered in Australia, Avance Clinical delivers globally accepted data across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, the UK and Europe for international biotechs. With 30 years of experience and expertise spanning over more than 250 indications, the company provides comprehensive clinical research services from early to late-phase trials.

www.avancecro.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan