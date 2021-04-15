Frost & Sullivan Examines Global Opportunities for Fuel Cell Trucks in Hydrogen Economies

Given the various public and private sector initiatives to propel hydrogen mobility, there are immense growth opportunities worldwide for fuel cell trucks. Incumbent market players are expanding their value chain capabilities amidst the entry of new participants and cross-regional competitiveness to maintain technology leadership and market growth. The sustainable establishment of fuel cell trucks will depend on cost favorability, application suitability and infrastructure availability. Customer preferences are sensitive to the emergence of new dynamics and practices pertaining to hydrogen mobility, including the need for comprehensive solutions covering vehicle, infrastructure, maintenance and value-added services to alleviate strain on operational economics and enable a smoother transition during fleet replacement.

Join Franck Leveque, Partner and Global Client Leader, Jean-Dominique Bonnet, Principal Consultant, and Jagadesh Chandran, Senior Research Analyst, from Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Practice for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Hydrogen Transforming Mobility in Trucks," on April 22 at 10 a.m EDT. In this webinar, gain insights into the sales trends of heavy-duty fuel cell trucks in major prospective markets, discover the various factors contributing to the growth of fuel cell trucks and understand the dynamics of major industry stakeholders within the hydrogen technology landscape.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5j2

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Identify growth opportunities of fuel cell trucks in emerging hydrogen economies, including application suitability of fuel cell trucks, total cost of ownership projections and paradigm shift of value chain scope.

Learn about key strategies manufacturers are applying to expedite product launches, improve their market share and explore opportunities in potential growth regions.

Discover best practices in market entry and capability expansion through strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

Understand government efforts in promoting fuel cell trucks in various regions through key initiatives such as purchase incentives, research and demonstration projects, and ecosystem development.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

