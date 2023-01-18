Frost & Sullivan Distinguishes Versa Networks with its SASE Global Enabling Technology Award for Versa's Industry-Leading SASE Solution

Versa SASE uniquely delivers secure access; full control and visibility; optimal connectivity for users, devices, and applications; lower total cost of ownership (TCO); better performance; and enhanced user experience

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the secure access service edge (SASE) industry and, based on its findings, recognized Versa Networks with the 2022 Global Enabling Technology Award.

2022 Global Secure Access Service Edge Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Versa is one of the few vendors in the industry to offer a unified/converged SASE platform. Its Versa SASE combines extensive SSE security, advanced networking, full-featured Secure SD-WAN, multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics, making it one of the most comprehensive SASE platforms in the industry. Versa SASE provides enterprises with unified networking and security services in a single management platform via management, orchestration, and analytics capabilities.

Versa SASE's modern and integrated networking and security architecture significantly decreases latency, improves performance, and mitigates security gaps when running multiple software stacks, service chains, or appliances - allowing users seamless, secure, and anytime-anywhere access to applications and data hosted on-premises or in the cloud. Versa differentiates itself by providing a unified, identity-aware, context-driven, and globally distributed software platform. Versa's SASE takes user, device, application, location and device posture into context, along with contextual security policies to validate and authorize application access. It uses the dynamic context of the user accessing corporate applications to understand the risk of the action being performed.

Anh Tien Vu, an industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, stated, "While some traditional security vendors have re-architected or acquired separate network and security products and tried to package and sell SASE solutions in a disaggregated manner, Versa has developed its SASE platform from scratch with a fully unified/converged approach."

Versa's SASE uniquely supports all network edges, from branch offices and remote and mobile users to IoT devices, data centers, and cloud environments. It includes a globally distributed system of over 90 points of presence (PoP), interconnected via an application aware, traffic engineered middle mile to form a global SASE fabric, which offers high-performance, low-latency services that support businesses of all sizes, regardless of location. The software platform can be deployed on-premises, in the public cloud as a virtual appliance, or as a cloud service hosted and managed by Versa or its service partners. SASE's on-premises deployment is an important competitive differentiator, particularly for customers in highly regulated sectors, such as financial services, government, and healthcare, as well as in locations governed by strict data residency laws.

"Versa has invested in R&D and technological innovation to add more capabilities and services to its SASE platform, making it the most comprehensive, integrated, and marketable unified SASE platform in the industry. Its unified SASE approach, strong focus on channel partner programs, and flexible and transparent pricing model have helped it grow rapidly in recent years to become a SASE leader worldwide," added Vu. "With its strong overall performance, Versa earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the secure access service edge industry."

"Frost & Sullivan has published groundbreaking research on the SASE industry, and we are proud to be recognized as the industry's SASE technology leader in this industry-first report," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. "More than 10 years ago, our founders Apurva and Kumar Mehta made the strategic decision to integrate security and networking. Today, we offer the broadest and most capable SASE solution in this market for both networking and security and have the most complete and comprehensive product strategy to align with current and future customer requirements. Our AIOps capabilities like Verbo, a natural language processing (NLP) based chatbot, and Versa Advanced Network Insights (VANI), an AI/ML-based network and security anomaly detection and prediction solution, deliver self-management/self-healing secure network and automate operations that set Versa apart."

"It is no surprise that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Versa as the industry's SASE technology leader" said Kumar Mehta, Co-Founder of Versa Networks, "Versa has a solid track record of innovation and a strong unified SASE product that appeals to most organizations looking for a cloud-native security provider. Versa has a strong mind share which results in Versa appearing frequently on SSE shortlists."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock Inc., Silicon Valley Bank, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

