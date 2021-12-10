Frost & Sullivan Commends Napco National for Supporting a Circular Economy to Help Customers in Saudi Arabia Meet their Sustainability Goals

"Napco focuses on its four pillars of sustainability, planet, product, people, and partnership. Its initiatives to drive a circular economy throughout Saudi Arabia and markets served include optimizing energy consumption at operations, lightweighting products to use fewer materials, increasing recycled and renewable raw materials use, redesigning packaging for recyclability or biodegradability, and recycling post-industrial and post-commercial plastic scrap," said Diya Menon, Industry Analyst. "It leads the GCC packaging industry's efforts to implement closed-loop recycling processes by collecting post-industrial and post-commercial polymer waste from customers and suppliers across industries."

The company operates two plastics recycling plants in Dammam and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where it sorts, washes, and mechanically recycles polymer waste to manufacture resins that it can use for converting. The company provides waste management services through a skilled team and trucking for industrial sectors (collection, sorting, and baling on site). Napco also has a major collection hub in Jubail, Dammam, 2nd industrial city, Jeddah, and Rabigh. The company is one of the few available in the region that handles recycling of elastomers.

Notably, Napco National was responsible for diverting over 83,000 square meters of plastic scrap from landfills in Saudi Arabia through post-industrial plastic waste recycling efforts in 2019. This reduced net landfilling greenhouse gas (GHG) of approximately 843 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2E). It also continuously improves its polymer recycling efforts, reducing GHG emissions by over 66,000 MTCO2E by recycling plastics. In addition to its efforts in recycling, the company also compounds an array of polymers with natural resources.

Napco owes much of its success in driving circularity to its strong local, regional, and global partnerships. In 2020, it joined the UN Global Compact as a signatory member, committing to UN Sustainable Development Goals. It works with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) to encourage progress toward creating a circular global plastics economy. At a regional level, it works closely with Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) company to help Saudi Arabia achieve its Vision 2030 goals. It also partners with industry associations and regulatory bodies such as Gulf Petrochemical and Chemical Association (GPCA), International Flexible Packaging Network (IFPN), and Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO).

"Napco National optimizes operations and reduces its environmental impact by recycling its post-industrial plastic scrap to produce recycled resins, which it then uses in plastic packaging manufacturing," noted Menon. "Napco National was able to build a market for recycled plastics by offering competitive pricing, quality recycled resins, and reliable supply. Its unwavering focus on R&D will ensure continuous innovation in the packaging industry to meet customers' specific and evolving needs."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

