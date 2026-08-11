Frost & Sullivan: Cisco Receives the 2026 Global Enterprise Desktop Phone Company of the Year Recognition for Outstanding Enterprise Communications Innovation

The company is redefining enterprise desk phone solutions through an integrated device experience that combines secure communications, intelligent workplace management, and operational excellence across the modern enterprise.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- This week we are pleased to congratulate Cisco on being recognized as Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year in the enterprise desktop phone industry for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, customer experience, and technology leadership. The recognition highlights Cisco's consistent leadership in driving measurable customer outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving enterprise communications landscape.

Cisco has consistently demonstrated its ability to anticipate evolving enterprise requirements. The company's sustained investment in software-enabled and hardware-enabled innovation, AI integration, and secure communications has enabled it to scale globally while supporting organizations as they modernize workplace collaboration and hybrid work environments.

Its portfolio of desk phone solutions combines secure enterprise calling, meetings, desk reservations, emergency notifications, AI-powered audio intelligence, and smart workspace management in a unified platform. Integrated with Cisco Spaces and Collaboration Control Hub, the solution simplifies deployment, strengthens manageability, enhances workplace visibility, and delivers seamless operation across enterprise environments. Cisco's broader communications ecosystem, including back-end calling, messaging, meetings, contact center capabilities, communications platform as a service, observability services, hardware endpoints, room meeting systems, and media gateways, provides organizations with a comprehensive communications platform that improves operational efficiency while reducing complexity.

"The ability to integrate Cisco phones with Cisco Spaces and Control Hub simplifies IT management and provides insights that enable IT and corporate real estate teams to make informed decisions about workplace technology investment, reducing the complexity of purchasing, deploying, managing, and training. This level of management integration is a structural differentiator that competing solutions cannot replicate without assembling multiple separate tools," according to Chris Pennell, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Cisco's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By simplifying enterprise communications through a unified device and platform strategy, Cisco enables organizations to reduce operational complexity while improving user productivity. Cisco's customer-first approach reinforces its strong market position by helping organizations simplify enterprise communications and improve everyday user productivity. Its unified device and platform strategy reduces operational complexity, while the Cisco Desk Phone 9800 Series brings secure enterprise calling, workplace services, and intelligent device management into a single integrated solution. Cisco also extends the value of its portfolio through sustainability initiatives such as circular product design, extensive use of post-consumer recycled materials, Energy Star certification, and carbon emissions reporting.

Frost & Sullivan commends Cisco for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, continuous innovation, and customer-first approach are reshaping the future of the enterprise desktop phone industry by transforming traditional desk phones into intelligent workplace endpoints. Cisco's software-enabled platform, AI-powered capabilities, and integrated communications ecosystem provide enterprises with the flexibility, reliability, security, and operational excellence needed to support today's hybrid workforce while preparing for future workplace evolution.

"We are honored to receive the 'Enterprise Desk Phone Company of the Year 2026' recognition from Frost & Sullivan. This recognition validates our commitment to delivering industry-leading desk phones and innovations that meet today's needs. Our desk phones have been incredibly well-received by our customers. We share this award with them." John Reeder, VP Product at Cisco.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan