Frost & Sullivan Celebrates 65 Years of Identifying Growth Opportunities Across Energy and Buildings

Six decades of sector expertise and AI-powered growth intelligence help organisations navigate decarbonisation, digital transformation and the evolving built environment

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Frost & Sullivan celebrates its 65th anniversary, the company is reflecting on its long-standing role in helping organisations anticipate the forces reshaping the Energy & Buildings industry and translate market disruption into transformational growth opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Buildings Practice

Since its founding in 1961, Frost & Sullivan has tracked the technologies, business models and market shifts influencing power generation, energy infrastructure and the built environment. Its expertise spans power generation and distributed energy, grid modernisation, critical power and data centre infrastructure, alternative fuels, building controls and automation, facility services, building resources, and mechanical and electrical systems.

Today, the sector is undergoing one of its most significant periods of transformation. The transition toward low-carbon and increasingly flexible power systems is accelerating, while digitalisation, decentralisation and electrification are changing how energy is generated, distributed and consumed.

At the same time, artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities and challenges across the industry. Rising demand for mission-critical computing and data centre capacity is increasing pressure on energy infrastructure, while AI-powered analytics, intelligent automation and digital twins are enabling utilities, building owners and operators to improve efficiency, resilience and asset performance.

"Energy and buildings are becoming increasingly interconnected as decarbonisation, digitalisation and distributed infrastructure reshape traditional industry boundaries," said Jonathan Robinson, Energy & Buildings Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "Organisations that can anticipate these shifts, align technology with evolving customer requirements and develop scalable new business models will be best positioned to capture the next generation of growth opportunities."

The company works with utilities, energy providers, oil and gas companies, building owners and operators, technology and service providers, investors and developers. Its growth intelligence helps these organisations identify emerging opportunities, anticipate technology and market shifts, prioritise strategic investments and develop new business models.

Frost & Sullivan's analysis increasingly focuses on the convergence between energy systems and the built environment. Future-ready digital grids, distributed energy resources, intelligent buildings, critical power infrastructure and outcome-led service models are creating interconnected ecosystems that require companies to look beyond traditional sector boundaries.

As Frost & Sullivan enters its next phase, the company is combining 65 years of Energy & Buildings expertise with AI-powered growth intelligence. This increasingly AI-native approach enables faster opportunity identification, smarter strategic decisions and greater business impact while retaining the depth of human expertise required to interpret complex market dynamics.

View the infographic and discover how 65 years of ICT expertise are helping organisations identify what comes next.

Explore Related Energy & Buildings Growth Opportunities:

Unlock Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Industry

From Traditional Cooling to AI‑ready Thermal Platforms: What's Reshaping Data Center Infrastructure?

Your Guide to Growth in the Built Environment Through 2030

From Fragmented Systems to Intelligent Ecosystems: The Evolution of the Built Environment

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Media Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan