Octave Named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Command and Control Company of the Year for Redefining Real-Time Operational Intelligence

Honored for innovation, market leadership, and transforming command and control into a unified, context-aware decision layer

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- As organizations face growing operational complexity, fragmented systems, and rising expectations for real-time response, command and control has become mission-critical. Against this backdrop, Frost & Sullivan announces Octave as the recipient of the 2026 Global Command and Control Company of the Year Recognition, highlighting the company for fundamentally reshaping how organizations achieve situational awareness, coordination, and decision-making at scale.

Rather than incrementally improving legacy systems, Octave has introduced a new operational paradigm -- one that converges security, intelligence, and workflows into a single, context-aware platform where decisions happen in real time. This approach has positioned Octave as a clear leader in a rapidly evolving global market, delivering measurable improvements in response speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency across complex environments.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Octave excelled in both, demonstrating a strong ability to anticipate market shifts while translating vision into scalable, real-world outcomes. "Octave is not merely integrating security systems -- it is redefining them into a single, context-aware operational layer where decisions are made in real time, not after the fact," said Pranav Sahai, Research Analyst, Security, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy centered on platform convergence, digital innovation, and intelligence-led operations, Octave has consistently stayed ahead of industry transformation. Its software-driven architecture enables organizations to move beyond reactive monitoring toward proactive, coordinated action -- an increasingly critical capability in sectors such as transportation, critical infrastructure, and public safety.

At the center of this innovation is Octave's Coda portfolio, a unified command and control platform that brings together video management, sensor fusion, incident orchestration, and real-time analytics into a single operational environment. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows, the platform delivers faster detection, clearer context, and more structured response execution.

"Physical security is evolving from a collection of disconnected systems into a unified, intelligence-driven ecosystem," said Andreas Beerbaum, VP of Global Sales & Services at Octave. "At Octave, we are helping organizations bring together video, access control, incident response, spatial intelligence, AI and analytics to create greater contextual awareness. By transforming operational data into actionable intelligence, we enable security teams to make faster, more informed decisions, improve response times and better protect people, assets and critical operations."

Octave's commitment to customer success further reinforces its leadership position. The platform is designed to scale seamlessly across distributed, multi-site environments while maintaining centralized visibility and control. Customers benefit from reduced integration complexity, improved operational consistency, and the ability to manage increasingly complex systems without proportional increases in staffing or cost.

Frost & Sullivan commends Octave for setting a new benchmark in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first mindset are shaping the future of the command and control industry and delivering tangible operational outcomes worldwide.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Company of the Year Recognition -- the company's highest recognition -- to the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. This prestigious honor recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable gains in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. Selected through Frost & Sullivan's rigorous Best Practices evaluation process, recognition recipients are identified through in-depth research, interviews, and benchmarking and represent companies that are redefining their industries through sustained innovation and growth excellence.

To read the report, download it here.

About Frost & Sullivan

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Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

E: [email protected]

About Octave

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle – Design, Build, Operate and Protect – where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Emily Arnold

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan