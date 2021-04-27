Frost & Sullivan Awards Top Water Management Solution Recognition to the PI System

"The PI System delivers on the customer need for trusted operations data, improved data governance, and an open data management platform. It accounts for the growing volume of data and number of assets and systems used in the water and wastewater utility industry," said Seth Cutler, Principal Consultant, Frost & Sullivan. "The PI System helps customers successfully incorporate data from pinpoint assets and isolated systems into a single system of record that delivers deep insight and improved operational decision making."

Water utilities rely on the PI System to streamline and integrate disparate data to foster multi-stakeholder collaboration and generate advanced operational insights. Through a seamless hybrid architecture of integrated products spanning edge, plant, and cloud environments, the PI System collects, stores, and interprets real-time data from anywhere in an operating environment and makes it available to engineers, analysts, data scientists, developers, and decision makers in any location.

As a neutral industrial data management platform, the PI System is differentiated from proprietary EAM solution vendors, hardware manufacturers, and engineering consultants. The PI System can integrate data from hundreds of interface types, and works with leading software and EAM partners, such as Esri, IBM, Oracle, and Microsoft.

"The PI System helps water and wastewater utilities provide reliable, affordable, and high-quality water services continuously," noted Cutler. "Its ability to reach across assets, facilities/networks, and software solutions to aggregate and compound data in historical and predictive analysis is a vital competitive differentiator and positions it for long-term growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://ww2.frost.com

