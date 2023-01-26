Frost & Sullivan Awards Nexthink with the 2022 Company of the Year Award for Improving the Digital Employee Experience

Nexthink's world-class platform significantly enhances the employee experience and business operations, promoting smart and productive digital workplaces.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent research and vendor assessments in the global digital employee experience platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nexthink with the 2022 Company of the Year Award. This recognition was bestowed based on Nexthink's comprehensive platform that optimizes the digital employee experience (DEX) and encourages business sustainability practices. Nexthink is revolutionizing the DEX space by bringing together real-time diagnostics of all major aspects of today's digital management experience with innovative solutions that optimize remote work.

2022 Global Digital Employee Experience Platform Company of the Year Award

The company has helped thousands of businesses successfully manage their remote business processes with state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring high productivity and job satisfaction. Nexthink relies on AI-guided analytics that remarkably improve employee performance by troubleshooting any technical issue while safeguarding employees' top performance in multiple information technology (IT) components such as virtual operating systems, cloud applications, browsers, and networks.

Karyn Price, ICT industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "The Nexthink platform spans the widest variety of assets supported among providers, from the network to endpoint user devices, to applications, whether deployed on the premises, in the cloud or even Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which few if any other DEX providers can monitor."

The company's software is known as the Nexthink Infinity Platform. It constantly monitors all devices and software to report any impact on performance. Afterward, the platform displays the data with recommendations for experience improvement, which enables technicians to rapidly solve any issue that might affect the employee experience. The platform also enables policy-triggered automation that can enact fixes to enhance the employee experience automatically, without need for human intervention.

This innovative problem-solving capability automatically enhances DEX and improves end-user IT experience. It also increases talent retention and productivity since employees can work with minimal downtime, crashes, freezes, or any IT issues.

As a result, the Nexthink Infinity platform is creating a turning point in the global digital employee experience platform market, and its forward-thinking innovations are reshaping the working habits of the modern remote worker.

"The Nexthink Infinity platform helps IT organizations provide better services to the employees they serve. The platform has an Experience Optimization feature that uses the collected data to identify the most critical IT issues or challenges that impact the most employees, prioritizes them to make the biggest positive impacts for employees, and offers a step-by-step plan for solving those challenges to improve the overall employee experience," added Price.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Nexthink

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company is energizing the future of work by providing IT leaders with unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level – freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,100 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

