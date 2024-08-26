Frost & Sullivan Awards Avance Clinical for Global Biotech CRO Excellence, Highlighting Agility, Responsiveness, Customer Value, and Proven Ability to Expedite Quality Clinical Programs

Avance Clinical streamlines its biotech clients' clinical trial operations, workflows, and data management, optimizing study efficiencies, minimizing costs, and accelerating trial timelines.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the biotech contract research organization (CRO) industry and, based on its results, recognizes Avance Clinical with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is a leading CRO facilitating top-tier clinical trials with globally recognized data for biotech firms worldwide. With an exclusive focus on the biotech sector, the company leverages over 30 years of deep clinical research experience across more than 250 therapeutic indications to provide customized services catering to biotech R&D's dynamic needs. Overall, the company's world-class team, exceeding 330 clinical and regulatory specialists, delivers high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America for international biotechs. As a full-service CRO, it builds on its extensive expertise across various modalities (ranging from small molecules to advanced cell therapies) to offer sophisticated solutions covering the entire spectrum of drug development, from preclinical stages through to Phase II/ III studies.

Avance Clinical comprehensively supports biotech clients through all clinical trial stages—including protocol development, site selection, patient recruitment, and data analysis—and eliminates the need to engage with multiple CROs.

Avance Clinical comprehensively supports biotech clients through all clinical trial stages—including protocol development, site selection, patient recruitment, and data analysis—and eliminates the need to engage with multiple CROs. This streamlined approach optimizes clinical study efficiencies, minimizes overall costs, and accelerates trial timelines. Moreover, Avance Clinical, as a midsized entity, embeds itself deeply into its biotech customers' operations, with its scientific and regulatory consulting teams engaging as early as possible to optimize their trial designs and protocols. The company's flat organizational structure gives customers direct access to leadership teams, facilitating continual collaboration throughout their drug development journeys. Avance Clinical's in-house regulatory team seamlessly integrates into biotech clients' clinical and project delivery operations to minimize delays and costly errors by up to 50% and 30%, respectively.

Unmesh Lal, global research director at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Unlike larger multinational CROs, this intimate approach enables Avance Clinical to understand customer challenges closely, empowering it to deliver flexible solutions and hands-on guidance that optimally position it to match the fast-paced nature of biotech R&D. As a result, the company's agility and responsiveness make it the ideal partner for small to mid-sized biotech companies, addressing a crucial need that competitors often struggle to fulfill."

Avance Clinical's in-house regulatory experts provide strategic counsel on study design, regulatory compliance, and protocol development, and they support customers' adaptability to rapidly evolving regulatory landscapes. The company assists biotech companies in achieving a 'clinic ready' status and offers a 'global ready' roadmap for later phases, effectively transitioning biotech products through the clinical development journey and towards marketing authorization. Its high-quality, globally accepted data empowers biotech clients to adequately address the sector's increasing drug development complexities.

Avance Clinical's expansive network of over 2,000 high-quality, trusted clinical trial sites ensures geographic diversity and a wide patient population for each client. It facilitates quick feasibility evaluations and rapid progression through start-up activities, allowing for expedited patient recruitment and shorter overall timelines. This ensures faster and more effective clinical trials, including accelerated study start-up durations of five to six weeks for early phase studies in Australia.

"Avance Clinical's customer focus, agility, and responsiveness position it as the ideal contract research organization partner for biotech customers. The company's globalization strategy, continual scientific collaboration, unmatched regulatory expertise, and personalization capabilities set it apart from its contemporaries. Its overall customer-first approach offers immense value to existing and new customers and solidifies Avance Clinical's reputation in the market," added Sama Suwal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91 9953764546

E: [email protected]

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian, Asian, and North American CRO delivering quality clinical trials with globally accepted data for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs completing Phase I to Phase III of their drug development program which requires fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Frost & Sullivan Awards

Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past four years, has been providing CRO services in the region for more than 26 years.

Pre-clinical through to mid to late phase

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical consulting and regulatory services with their experienced ClinicReady team right from pre-clinical and Phase I through to Phase III clinical services leveraging significant Australian Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes.

With experience across more than 250 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for TGA, FDA and EMA review.

Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, TrialHub, Certinia, Salesforce, Zelta and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.

www.avancecro.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan